Remote Starter Kit

Get off to a flying start as a remote team with these mighty-fine tools that are tried and tested by the Hanno team. We’ll help you to power your team’s virtual collaboration and happiness.
A real-time messaging platform that lets you chat in pairs, small groups or as an entire team.Get Slack
Another great app for keeping track of projects and assigning tasks to team members.Get Trello
Make team decisions together via a transparent voting system.Try Loomio
Create and share documents, spreadsheets, slides and forms with your team. Make edits in real-time and leave comments for others.Try G Suite
A secure way to make sure everyone on the team has access to passwords for apps they use for work.Get 1Password
Break your day into smaller, more digestible tasks and keep track of time spent on each task.Get Toggl
Roost is an ultra-portable, lightweight laptop stand that transforms into an ergonomic workstation.Buy Roost
The best video chat tool we’ve tried so far. Run smooth virtual meetings from one-on-one’s to entire team meetings and keep glitches to a minimum.Get Zoom
Find out when team members are working, how much time they will be spending on specific projects and when they’re taking time off.Try Forecast
Create an onboarding playbook with all the procedures and etiquette your team currently follows.Try GitBook
An online brainstorming tool that lets teams collaborate and share their brilliant ideas in real-time through virtual sticky notes, images, text, shapes and so much more.Try Mural
A slackbot that tracks your team’s happiness by encouraging them to share how they feel.Meet Oskar
A time tracker designed for remote teams, with similar functions described on Pomodoro Technique.Try Cuckoo
Pick a webcam that enhances the quality of your video calls. BRIO is our favourite for its top notch quality.Buy Brio
Keep everyone on the same page and never let anyone fall in an email thread abyss again.Try Basecamp
Plan projects, assign tasks and see what everyone on the team has on their plate.Try Asana
Get paired with a different team member each week for a casual catch up.Share a Donut
Collaboratively design in real time, in one place, and share designs with one link.Try Figma
Progress, Plans, Problems. A simple structure for regular updates that cut through the chaos.Learn More
Our own solution to remote user testing. Effortlessly conduct moderated remote user interviews and user testing sessions.Try PingPong
Dive into your favourite environment with these atmospheric sounds.Try Noisli
Get rid of background noise and improve the audio quality in your calls with this portable, USB-powered desktop mic.Buy MV5
Let people book virtual meetings with you with meeting times automatically showing in the time zone they’re in.Try Calendly
A single document that shows exactly your company’s state of play.Learn More
An automated screen dimmer that adjusts your computer display according to the time of the day.Save your eyes
Make time to socialise with your colleagues once a week.How we do it
Store, organise and share team files and documents.Try Google Drive
Adapt your design thinking process to an online environment with these RDT recommendations.Read More
Improve team dynamics by sharing constructive feedback collectively.Learn More
Find a coworking space or cafe nearby to work from based on your location.Check it out
Not just any clock… The Best World Clock. A must-have to wrangle multiple time zones.Get The Clock
Don’t underestimate the power of meeting IRL once in a while!Our experience
Protect your wrists in the long run by using the right mouse and keyboard. + More recommendations!See them all
our Remote Work Mentor
Want more advice that’s tailored for your team? Looking to get coaching for your team to switch to remote work?
PS: Laïla also teaches teams how to collaborate better remotely through one of our workshops: Remotify →