Remote Starter Kit

Get off to a flying start as a remote team with these mighty-fine tools that are tried and tested by the Hanno team. We’ll help you to power your team’s virtual collaboration and happiness.

All your life-saving remote tools at a glance 🌍

Connect with your team & clients to chitchat, discuss or crack jokes 💬

Stay updated on who’s doing what & when 👀

Celebrate what you value and build a happier team 🙌

Fire away ideas and create magic together

Secure your digital presence 🔑

Get into the zone for some deep work and boost productivity

Be kind to your body & become a pro remotee 🌍👨

Sign up for all these apps and you’re sorted! 💻

Try out these processes and tweak them as you go 👌

Slack

 

App/Webapp

A real-time messaging platform that lets you chat in pairs, small groups or as an entire team.

Get Slack

Trello

 

App/Webapp

Another great app for keeping track of projects and assigning tasks to team members.

Get Trello

Loomio

 

Webapp

Make team decisions together via a transparent voting system.

Try Loomio

G Suite

 

App/Webapp

Create and share documents, spreadsheets, slides and forms with your team. Make edits in real-time and leave comments for others.

Try G Suite

1Password

 

App/Webapp

A secure way to make sure everyone on the team has access to passwords for apps they use for work.

Get 1Password

Toggl

 

App/Webapp

Break your day into smaller, more digestible tasks and keep track of time spent on each task.

Get Toggl

Roost Stand

 

Device

Roost is an ultra-portable, lightweight laptop stand that transforms into an ergonomic workstation.

Buy Roost

Zoom

 

App

The best video chat tool we’ve tried so far. Run smooth virtual meetings from one-on-one’s to entire team meetings and keep glitches to a minimum.

Get Zoom

Harvest Forecast

 

Webapp

Find out when team members are working, how much time they will be spending on specific projects and when they’re taking time off.

Try Forecast

GitBook

 

Webapp

Create an onboarding playbook with all the procedures and etiquette your team currently follows.

Try GitBook

Mural

 

Webapp

An online brainstorming tool that lets teams collaborate and share their brilliant ideas in real-time through virtual sticky notes, images, text, shapes and so much more.

Try Mural

Oskar

 

Slackbot

A slackbot that tracks your team’s happiness by encouraging them to share how they feel.

Meet Oskar

Cloak

 

App

A great VPN to keep your team’s connection secure and when they’re working from public networks like coworking spaces or cafes.

Get Cloak

Cuckoo

 

Webapp

A time tracker designed for remote teams, with similar functions described on Pomodoro Technique.

Try Cuckoo

Logitech Brio

 

Webcam

Pick a webcam that enhances the quality of your video calls. BRIO is our favourite for its top notch quality.

Buy Brio

Basecamp

 

Webapp

Keep everyone on the same page and never let anyone fall in an email thread abyss again.

Try Basecamp

Asana

 

Webapp

Plan projects, assign tasks and see what everyone on the team has on their plate.

Try Asana

Donut

 

Slackbot

Get paired with a different team member each week for a casual catch up.

Share a Donut

Figma

 

Webapp

Collaboratively design in real time, in one place, and share designs with one link.

Try Figma

PPP

 

Process

Progress, Plans, Problems. A simple structure for regular updates that cut through the chaos.

Learn More

PingPong

 

Webapp

×

Our own solution to remote user testing. Effortlessly conduct moderated remote user interviews and user testing sessions.

Try PingPong

Noisli

 

Webapp

Dive into your favourite environment with these atmospheric sounds.

Try Noisli

Shure MV5

 

Microphone

Get rid of background noise and improve the audio quality in your calls with this portable, USB-powered desktop mic.

Buy MV5

Calendly

 

Webapp

Let people book virtual meetings with you with meeting times automatically showing in the time zone they’re in.

Try Calendly

Weekly Update

 

Internal Process

A single document that shows exactly your company’s state of play.

Learn More

f.lux

 

App

An automated screen dimmer that adjusts your computer display according to the time of the day.

Save your eyes

Weekly Team Hangout

 

Internal Process

Make time to socialise with your colleagues once a week.

How we do it

Google Drive

 

App/Webapp

Store, organise and share team files and documents.

Try Google Drive

Remote Design Thinking

 

Process

Adapt your design thinking process to an online environment with these RDT recommendations.

Read More

Team Feedback

 

Internal Process

Improve team dynamics by sharing constructive feedback collectively.

Learn More

Places to Work

 

Website/Database

placestowork.net

Find a coworking space or cafe nearby to work from based on your location.

Check it out

The Clock

 

App

Not just any clock… The Best World Clock. A must-have to wrangle multiple time zones.

Get The Clock

Team Retreats

 

Good Times

Don’t underestimate the power of meeting IRL once in a while!

Our experience

Ergonomic Equipment

 

Devices

Protect your wrists in the long run by using the right mouse and keyboard. + More recommendations!

See them all
 

Meet Laïla

our Remote Work Mentor

Laïla von Alvensleben

Want more advice that’s tailored for your team? Looking to get coaching for your team to switch to remote work?

