Remote Starter Kit

All your life-saving remote tools at a glance 🌍 Connect with your team & clients to chitchat, discuss or crack jokes 💬 Stay updated on who’s doing what & when 👀 Celebrate what you value and build a happier team 🙌 Fire away ideas and create magic together ✨ Secure your digital presence 🔑 Get into the zone for some deep work and boost productivity ⚡ Be kind to your body & become a pro remotee 🌍👨 Sign up for all these apps and you’re sorted! 💻 Try out these processes and tweak them as you go 👌

Slack × A real-time messaging platform that lets you chat in pairs, small groups or as an entire team. Get Slack

Trello × Another great app for keeping track of projects and assigning tasks to team members. Get Trello

Loomio × Make team decisions together via a transparent voting system. Try Loomio

G Suite × Create and share documents, spreadsheets, slides and forms with your team. Make edits in real-time and leave comments for others. Try G Suite

1Password × A secure way to make sure everyone on the team has access to passwords for apps they use for work. Get 1Password

Toggl × Break your day into smaller, more digestible tasks and keep track of time spent on each task. Get Toggl

Roost Stand × Roost is an ultra-portable, lightweight laptop stand that transforms into an ergonomic workstation. Buy Roost

Zoom × The best video chat tool we’ve tried so far. Run smooth virtual meetings from one-on-one’s to entire team meetings and keep glitches to a minimum. Get Zoom

Harvest Forecast × Find out when team members are working, how much time they will be spending on specific projects and when they’re taking time off. Try Forecast

GitBook × Create an onboarding playbook with all the procedures and etiquette your team currently follows. Try GitBook

Mural × An online brainstorming tool that lets teams collaborate and share their brilliant ideas in real-time through virtual sticky notes, images, text, shapes and so much more. Try Mural

Oskar × A slackbot that tracks your team’s happiness by encouraging them to share how they feel. Meet Oskar

Cloak × A great VPN to keep your team’s connection secure and when they’re working from public networks like coworking spaces or cafes. Get Cloak

Cuckoo × A time tracker designed for remote teams, with similar functions described on Pomodoro Technique. Try Cuckoo

Logitech Brio × Pick a webcam that enhances the quality of your video calls. BRIO is our favourite for its top notch quality. Buy Brio

Basecamp × Keep everyone on the same page and never let anyone fall in an email thread abyss again. Try Basecamp

Asana × Plan projects, assign tasks and see what everyone on the team has on their plate. Try Asana

Donut × Get paired with a different team member each week for a casual catch up. Share a Donut

Figma × Collaboratively design in real time, in one place, and share designs with one link. Try Figma

PPP × Progress, Plans, Problems. A simple structure for regular updates that cut through the chaos. Learn More

PingPong × Our own solution to remote user testing. Effortlessly conduct moderated remote user interviews and user testing sessions. Try PingPong

Noisli × Dive into your favourite environment with these atmospheric sounds. Try Noisli

Shure MV5 × Get rid of background noise and improve the audio quality in your calls with this portable, USB-powered desktop mic. Buy MV5

Calendly × Let people book virtual meetings with you with meeting times automatically showing in the time zone they’re in. Try Calendly

Weekly Update × A single document that shows exactly your company’s state of play. Learn More

f.lux × An automated screen dimmer that adjusts your computer display according to the time of the day. Save your eyes

Weekly Team Hangout × Make time to socialise with your colleagues once a week. How we do it

Google Drive × Store, organise and share team files and documents. Try Google Drive

Remote Design Thinking × Adapt your design thinking process to an online environment with these RDT recommendations. Read More

Team Feedback × Improve team dynamics by sharing constructive feedback collectively. Learn More

Places to Work placestowork.net Find a coworking space or cafe nearby to work from based on your location. Check it out

The Clock × Not just any clock… The Best World Clock. A must-have to wrangle multiple time zones. Get The Clock

Team Retreats × Don’t underestimate the power of meeting IRL once in a while! Our experience